iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) Stake Increased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,548,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,984,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,646,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,673,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,770,000 after purchasing an additional 83,967 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,943,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,727,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $30.56.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.4094 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Canada ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

