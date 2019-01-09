iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Shares Sold by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 117,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,693 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4122 per share. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

