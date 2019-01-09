IOTA Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00009154 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Upbit and Cobinhood. IOTA has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $6.89 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.02154404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00162732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00228689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.81 or 0.12215448 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinFalcon, Exrates, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Bitfinex, Ovis, Coinone, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

