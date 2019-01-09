Investors Sell Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) on Strength (IWD)

Traders sold shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $87.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $232.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $144.47 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded up $0.63 for the day and closed at $112.99

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a $0.8265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 34,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

