Investors Sell Apple (AAPL) on Strength (AAPL)

Traders sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $1,563.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,633.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.17 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Apple had the 14th highest net out-flow for the day. Apple traded up $2.56 for the day and closed at $153.31

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $272.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Apple from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.19.

Get Apple alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $728.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after buying an additional 3,452,792 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,901,864,000 after buying an additional 454,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Apple by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,703,027,000 after buying an additional 3,293,674 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 17,669.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Sell Apple (AAPL) on Strength (AAPL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/investors-sell-apple-aapl-on-strength-aapl.html.

About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.