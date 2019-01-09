Investors Purchase High Volume of Welbilt Put Options (WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,143 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,774% compared to the typical volume of 61 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Welbilt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Welbilt from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, insider William Johnson bought 29,962 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $399,393.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,962 shares in the company, valued at $399,393.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard James Sheffer bought 4,400 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $60,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,324. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,862 shares of company stock valued at $522,897. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 56.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 174.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 5.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.39. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.89 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 88.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

