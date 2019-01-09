Investors Buy Universal Health Services (UHS) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on weakness during trading on Monday. $52.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $14.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.80 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Universal Health Services had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Universal Health Services traded down ($0.26) for the day and closed at $118.30

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,279,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $419,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,760 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,123,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $459,542,000 after acquiring an additional 596,965 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,945,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,442,000 after acquiring an additional 433,401 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 534,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,388,000 after acquiring an additional 405,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

