Investors Buy Exelon (EXC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $66.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $34.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.04 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Exelon had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Exelon traded down ($0.37) for the day and closed at $45.02

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 35.0% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $111,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

