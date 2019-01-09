Investors Buy Charter Communications (CHTR) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $139.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $68.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.81 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Charter Communications had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Charter Communications traded down ($1.27) for the day and closed at $301.47

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total transaction of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 752.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,674,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,090 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $236,263,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 34,636.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 347,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 346,712 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $104,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

