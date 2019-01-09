Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $48,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $124,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $161,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $177,000. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 40,023.1% during the third quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $363,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

