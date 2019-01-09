International Paper Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (IP)

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

International Paper has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. International Paper has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $430.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $57.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “International Paper Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (IP)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/international-paper-co-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-50-ip.html.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.