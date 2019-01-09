International Game Technology (IGT) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was upgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IGT. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,747,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,947 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in International Game Technology by 65.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 336.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,152 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $23,240,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $22,797,000. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

