Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice Sells 35,000 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $2,634,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ICE stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $80.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,708.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,055,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,577 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,185,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

