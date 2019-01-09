Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.57. 11,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 625,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

The stock has a market cap of $609.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.34.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 308.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,653,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,934,000 after buying an additional 287,682 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 667,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 42,225 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,934,000 after buying an additional 287,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 21,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

