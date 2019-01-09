Intel (INTC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently:

1/8/2019 – Intel was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2019 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.65 price target on the stock.

12/31/2018 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intel is benefiting from robust performance of the Data Center Group, Internet-of-Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions and Programmable Solutions Group. These segments form the crux of Intel’s data-centric business model. The company’s strategy of expanding TAM beyond CPU to adjacent product lines like silicon photonics, fabric, network ASICs, and 3D XPoint memory is bearing fruit. Further, expanding customer base in the PSG segment drove top-line growth. Moreover, stable PC market is also positive for the company. Additionally, lower spending helped in expanding operating margins. Intel raised 2018 guidance based on these solid growth trends. We note that Intel has outperformed the industry over the past one year. However, delay in transition to 10-nm process is a concern. Moreover, intensifying competition remains a headwind. “

12/25/2018 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2018 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2018 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners.

12/13/2018 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2018 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating.

12/4/2018 – Intel was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2018 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/29/2018 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2018 – Intel was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.30 per share, for a total transaction of $247,151.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,823.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $409,897.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,127.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 375.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Intel by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

