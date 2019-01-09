Insider Selling: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) COO Sells 13,452 Shares of Stock

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 13,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $326,614.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at $375,174.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 14.96%. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.
About Stag Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
