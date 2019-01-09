Insider Selling: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) COO Sells 13,452 Shares of Stock

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 13,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $326,614.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at $375,174.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 14.96%. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 51,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,151,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,336,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,252,000 after buying an additional 328,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,841,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,135,000 after buying an additional 813,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

