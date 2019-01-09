Insider Selling: Splunk Inc (SPLK) Insider Sells 4,668 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,668 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $530,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,211,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.91. 1,876,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,550. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $82.63 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -88.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $480.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,819,000 after buying an additional 130,133 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 838,913 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $101,433,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 928,970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/insider-selling-splunk-inc-splk-insider-sells-4668-shares-of-stock.html.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its software solutions include cloud services, enterprise security, application delivery, big data, business analytics, and information technology operations and log management. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.