Insider Selling: Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Director Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $41,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $959,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PUB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PUB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

