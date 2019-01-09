Insider Buying: MJ Gleeson PLC (GLE) Insider Acquires 29 Shares of Stock

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson bought 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 658 ($8.60) per share, for a total transaction of £190.82 ($249.34).

Stefan Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Stefan Allanson bought 28 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £196 ($256.11).

LON:GLE opened at GBX 747.32 ($9.77) on Wednesday. MJ Gleeson PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.58).

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLE shares. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading, primarily in the south of England.

