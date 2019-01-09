Insider Buying: Jayride Group Ltd (JAY) Insider Purchases 581,395 Shares of Stock

Jayride Group Ltd (ASX:JAY) insider Andrey Shirben acquired 581,395 shares of Jayride Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$249,999.85 ($177,304.86).

Andrey Shirben also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of JAY stock opened at A$0.42 ($0.30) on Wednesday.

Jayride Group Limited operates an e-commerce marketplace for travelers that provide systems and technology for the comparison and booking of passenger transport services in Australia. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

