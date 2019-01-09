Engage:BDR Ltd (ASX:EN1) insider Robert Antulov bought 665,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,313.50 ($8,023.76).

ASX:EN1 opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Engage:BDR Ltd (EN1) Insider Purchases A$11,313.50 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/insider-buying-engagebdr-ltd-en1-insider-purchases-a11313-50-in-stock.html.

engage:BDR Limited operates as an Internet-based marketplace platform and technology solution provider in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Programmatic and Non-Programmatic. Its proprietary technology is used to optimize the sale of advertising inventory from digital publishers, including Websites and apps to advertisers and agents, such as brands, agencies, and advertising platforms.

