Insider Buying: Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) Major Shareholder Buys 2,518 Shares of Stock

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $32,809.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ag Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 4th, Group Ag Ubs acquired 111,000 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $1,429,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Group Ag Ubs acquired 114,781 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $1,463,457.75.

NYSE:EFR opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter worth $585,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter worth $242,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter worth $320,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter worth $390,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial restated an “average” rating on shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

