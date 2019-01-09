Inseego (INSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 79,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 598,146 shares.The stock last traded at $5.18 and had previously closed at $4.93.

Several research firms have commented on INSG. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Inseego from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Inseego in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $361.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inseego Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tuder sold 26,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $96,451.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,765 shares in the company, valued at $405,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harbor Ltd. Golden purchased 9,752,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $29,258,187.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 154,191 shares of company stock valued at $569,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 21.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

