Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IIPR. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. 1,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,680. The company has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a PE ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.10. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 37.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 208.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10,447.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.