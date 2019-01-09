InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. InflationCoin has a market cap of $102,945.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.02158548 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008797 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000394 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000530 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001655 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

