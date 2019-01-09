Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

IBA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

IBA stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.47. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $64.44.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.07 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth $662,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth $319,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. The company also produces and distributes chicken, turkey, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats.

