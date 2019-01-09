Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $82.00 price objective on Independent Bank Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 price target on Independent Bank Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $48.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.47 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III acquired 4,500 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $242,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,646.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart acquired 3,700 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.19 per share, with a total value of $200,503.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,614.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,471 shares of company stock worth $767,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,120,000 after purchasing an additional 308,116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,995,000 after acquiring an additional 277,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,447,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,719,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $12,186,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $7,374,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

