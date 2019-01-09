Incyte Co. (INCY) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 886,253 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,095,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,778,000 after purchasing an additional 613,119 shares during the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 9,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $689,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,025. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Incyte had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $449.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.32.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

