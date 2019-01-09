Immune Design (IMDZ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Immune Design’s primary candidate, G100 is being developed for merkel cell carcinoma, follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and sarcoma. The company’s initial focus is to assess the efficacy of G100 combined with Merck’s Keytruda in relapsed refractory follicular lymphoma patients who have received three prior lines of systemic therapy. The company’s strategic agreements with companies like Sanofi, Roche and Merck is positive as it not only validate its GLAAS platform but also provide the company with funds in the form of collaboration and license revenues. Although such collaborations boost its pipeline development, heavy dependence on other companies for revenue growth increases the company’s vulnerability. However, in October 2018, Immune Design discontinued CMB305 cancer vaccine program, following a review of its portfolio. Shares of the company underperformed the industry year to date.”

IMDZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Immune Design from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Immune Design and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immune Design in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Immune Design from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of Immune Design stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,733. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.43. Immune Design has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Immune Design had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 2,409.84%. Equities analysts expect that Immune Design will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Immune Design news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 902,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $1,650,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,466 shares of company stock worth $1,690,895. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMDZ. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Immune Design in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immune Design by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 204,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Immune Design by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 254,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Immune Design by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Immune Design by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Immune Design

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

