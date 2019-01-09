imbrex Market Capitalization Achieves $168,522.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. imbrex has a market cap of $168,522.00 and $13.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, imbrex has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.02212475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00161772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00229120 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024769 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024897 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

