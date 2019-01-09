IDOL COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $89.00 (IDOL)

IDOL COIN (CURRENCY:IDOL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, IDOL COIN has traded 41% lower against the dollar. IDOL COIN has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of IDOL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDOL COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.02162656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00166887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00231816 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024910 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025013 BTC.

IDOL COIN Profile

IDOL COIN’s total supply is 77,700,000,000 tokens. IDOL COIN’s official website is idolco.in/en . IDOL COIN’s official Twitter account is @IDOL_COIN_

Buying and Selling IDOL COIN

IDOL COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDOL COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDOL COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDOL COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

