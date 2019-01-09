IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Reaches $423.94

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $847,882.00 and approximately $864.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for about $423.94 or 0.10501978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.92 or 0.11911649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027679 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

