Ideal Power (IPWR) Trading 22.2% Higher

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares traded up 22.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.33. 650,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 221,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered shares of Ideal Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 568.42%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Analysts forecast that Ideal Power Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

