IDACORP Inc (IDA) is Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. IDACORP makes up approximately 1.9% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $24,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1,292.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.71. 19,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $408.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.79 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

