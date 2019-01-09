ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $136.56 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. ICON has a market capitalization of $136.56 million and $9.92 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00007125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Huobi, CoinTiger and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.02153666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00162823 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00227605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024779 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012346 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,406,688 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, ABCC, Gate.io, OOOBTC, COSS, HitBTC, Huobi, Bithumb, OKEx, CoinTiger, IDEX, Rfinex, DragonEX, Hotbit, Upbit and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

