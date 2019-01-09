Huntsman (HUN) Shares Gap Up to $21.06

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.22, but opened at $21.06. Huntsman shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 117164 shares trading hands.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 target price on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

In other news, insider Rohit Aggarwal sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $172,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean Douglas bought 7,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $161,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,692. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1,032.6% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,685,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 54.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,240 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Huntsman by 489.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,162,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,660,000 after acquiring an additional 965,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,562,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,151,000 after acquiring an additional 848,431 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $23,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

