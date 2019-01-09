Hunting (HTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 840 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 840 ($10.98) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HTG. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Hunting to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.98) target price (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.76)) on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Hunting to an outperform rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 848.52 ($11.09).

LON HTG traded up GBX 19.60 ($0.26) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 515 ($6.73). The stock had a trading volume of 578,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 376.50 ($4.92) and a one year high of GBX 735.50 ($9.61).

Hunting PLC manufactures, supplies, and distributes products that enable the extraction of oil and gas to upstream oil and gas companies. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and premium connections, OCTG equipment, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

