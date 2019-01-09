Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of HPP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. 12,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.92 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.25%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,232.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,378.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,957 shares of company stock valued at $269,245. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $529,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,026,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,657,000 after buying an additional 37,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,830,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

