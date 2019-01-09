HSBC’s (HSBA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. They currently have a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.67) price objective (up from GBX 700 ($9.15)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 719.86 ($9.41).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 648.20 ($8.47) on Monday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

In other news, insider Iain Mackay bought 19,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £125,908.44 ($164,521.68).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

