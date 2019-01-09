HSBC Lowers Pagegroup (PAGE) Price Target to GBX 675

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pagegroup to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target (up from GBX 560 ($7.32)) on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 571.57 ($7.47).

LON PAGE opened at GBX 464.94 ($6.08) on Monday. Pagegroup has a 12-month low of GBX 414.50 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 566 ($7.40).

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £66,574.69 ($86,991.62). Also, insider Stephen Ingham sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £491,000 ($641,578.47).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

