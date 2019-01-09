HSBC Begins Coverage on Chemours (CC)

HSBC began coverage on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chemours from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Chemours to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.78.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 70,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. Chemours has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Chemours had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth $389,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth $458,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 88,686 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 561,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,927,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,061,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.