Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.14

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 410756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $536.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, insider John J. Lynch, Jr. acquired 112,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,285.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,818.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mckernan, Jr. acquired 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,295.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 364,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,112,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 419,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/houghton-mifflin-harcourt-hmhc-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-10-14.html.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.