Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Position Cut by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 76.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,559,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,445,000 after purchasing an additional 674,377 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 40.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,171,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,292,000 after purchasing an additional 621,840 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Honeywell International by 79.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,439,000 after purchasing an additional 574,501 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 70.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,200,000 after purchasing an additional 505,227 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1,011.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 518,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 471,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,870. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $169.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

