Home Capital Group Inc (HCG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCG shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$15.98 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$12.48 and a 52-week high of C$18.63.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$105.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 2.09000000392365 EPS for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.