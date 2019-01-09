Hologic (HOLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOLX. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hologic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hologic has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $54,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 13,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $589,936.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,655. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,560,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hologic by 135.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,328 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Hologic by 453.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,131,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,376,000 after purchasing an additional 927,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Hologic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,808,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,609,000 after purchasing an additional 671,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hologic by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

