Hologic (HOLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hologic has outperformed its industry in the past three months. The company's strong international performance and improvement in Surgical and Cynosure businesses are encouraging. Backed by a portfolio of differentiated products, the company’s Breast Health business has been going strong. The company's recent launches like TempSure Surgical RF technology in North America and the U.S. launch of Omni hysteroscope buoys optimism. We are upbeat about the company making the Open Access functionality available for its Panther Fusion system. Also, the receipt of CE Mark for its Panther FusionBordetella assay buoys optimism. However, tough year-ago comparison along with sluggish Diagnostics sales in the reported quarter hampered Hologic’s overall performance. Also, the blood screening divestiture is likely to impede growth.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOLX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

HOLX traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 69,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,220. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. Hologic has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.63 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $444,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,355 shares of company stock worth $1,584,655. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 25.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hologic by 37.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 99,888 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $2,905,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

