Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Holdings Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Hillenbrand worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of HI opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.30. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

