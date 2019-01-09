Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) is Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Hill-Rom makes up 2.2% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $27,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 270.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $713,795.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/hill-rom-holdings-inc-hrc-is-copper-rock-capital-partners-llcs-2nd-largest-position.html.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.