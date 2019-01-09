Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,643 ($21.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,801.43 ($23.54).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,603 ($20.95) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 814.20 ($10.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.65).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.