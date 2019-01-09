Highwater Wealth Management LLC Invests $151,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Stock

Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.66. 858,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,823. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4654 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

